Ny:riapre il Vessel a Hudson Yards con nuove misure di sicurezza

epa07884650 Guests walk around the spiral staircase called 'Vessel' at the Hudson Yards Grand Opening Ceremony at Hudson Yards in New York, New York, USA, 15 March 2019. Hudson Yards is a real estate development on Manhattan's westside in the neighborhood of Chelsea, which will feature both residential and commercial space along with retail shopping, fine dining, a ten screen movie theater, a public school, and artist exhibition space. EPA/PETER FOLEY