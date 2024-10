Nuovo attacco di Israele contro postazione Unifil, 2 feriti

epa11652790 The base of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Ebel El Saqi Marjeyoun District, southern Lebanon, 10 October 2024. Two peacekeepers sustained non-serious injuries but remain in hospital after an Israeli tank fired toward an observation tower at UNIFIL's headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall, UNIFIL stated on 10 October. Israeli soldiers also fired on UN position (UNP) in Labbouneh and 'deliberately fired at and disabled' the position's perimeter-monitoring cameras in separate incidents, UNIFIL added. EPA/STRINGER