Nuovo appello di Guterres alle parti, cessare le azioni militari
epa11622330 United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 24 September 2024. The annual high-level General Debate gathers world leaders from 24 to 28 September, and 30 September under the theme, 'Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations'. EPA/SARAH YENESEL
NEW YORK, 26 OTT - Dopo gli attacchi notturni di Israele contro l'Iran, il segretario generale dell'Onu Antonio Guterres ha lanciato un nuovo "appello a tutte le parti affinché cessino tutte le azioni militari, comprese quelle a Gaza e in Libano, e affinché esercitino il massimo sforzo per impedire una guerra regionale totale e tornino sulla strada della diplomazia". Il portavoce dell'Onu ha sottolineato che Guterres "è profondamente allarmato dalla continua escalation in Medio Oriente", e ha sottolineato che "tutti gli atti di escalation sono condannabili e devono cessare".
