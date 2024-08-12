Nuove evacuazioni per incendio alle porte di Atene
epa11546310 A fire approaches houses at Penteli mount, northeast Attica, Greece, 12 August 2024. Despite efforts by civil protection forces throughout the night, the fire raging in northeast Attica had advanced rapidly and was moving in the direction of Penteli, having spread over the Penteli mountain range. Authorities evacuated the Penteli Children's Hospital and the 414 Military Hospital in the area. EPA/GEORGE VITSARAS
(ANSA-AFP) - ATENE, 12 AGO - Ordinate ulteriori evacuazioni nella capitale greca Atene, mentre un vasto incendio selvaggio si avvicina ai sobborghi della città. Il sindaco di Halandri, un grande comune a nord-est di Atene, ha dichiarato alla TV di Stato di aver ordinato l'evacuazione delle aree più vicine all'incendio poiché le fiamme "erano davvero vicine". (ANSA-AFP).
