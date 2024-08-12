Nuove evacuazioni per incendio alle porte di Atene

epa11546310 A fire approaches houses at Penteli mount, northeast Attica, Greece, 12 August 2024. Despite efforts by civil protection forces throughout the night, the fire raging in northeast Attica had advanced rapidly and was moving in the direction of Penteli, having spread over the Penteli mountain range. Authorities evacuated the Penteli Children's Hospital and the 414 Military Hospital in the area. EPA/GEORGE VITSARAS