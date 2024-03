Nuova stretta di G7 e Ue sull'import dei diamanti russi

WW01 - 20021128 - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA : General Manager of diamond specialists Mondial Neuman, Michael Neuman inspects Australia's largest diamond weighing in at 104.5 carats (R) and valued at 1.3 million USD at their store in Sydney, Thursday 28 November 2002. The diamond which is 63 carats heavier than any other diamond in Australia, was found in Australia's Northern Territory and will be sold or put to tender when it is expected it will be cut into smaller diamonds. The diamond on the left is a pink diamond from the Argyle mine which produces 95 percent of the world production of pink diamonds and is valued at 300,000 USD. EPA PHOTO AFPI / WILLIAM WEST /ww/mc