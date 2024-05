Nuova denuncia per la presidente del Perù Boluarte

epa11294679 The president of Peru Dina Boluarte (C) attends the ceremony for the 27th anniversary of the Chavin de Huantar rescue operation in Lima, Peru, 22 April 2024. The president of Peru stated that Operation Chavin de Huantar, which freed 72 hostages from the Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement (MRTA) and celebrated its 27th anniversary on 22 April, was an example of defense of democracy and a sign of unity of the country against terrorism. EPA/Paolo Aguilar