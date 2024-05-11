Novantenne denuncia il marito violento, 'mi picchia da 50 anni'

epa09941848 (02/24) The hands of a Thai elderly are wrinkled as she sits in a wheelchair during a morning physical exercise at the Elderly Home Ban Bang Khae II in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 February 2021 (issued 12 May 2022). The old-age nursing home Ban Bang Khae, a Social Welfare Development Center for Older Persons was established on 1st June 1953 and expanded the Ban Bang Khae II, which caters to elderly women who are poor, without a home, and have no family to take care of and assist them. The Ban Bang Khae II Elderly Home accommodates around 150 persons with a long waiting list. Currently, there are dozens of elderly people who are bed-ridden, the average of 30 of them dependent on others' help while the rest of the hundred are able to take care of themselves. Each day, the elderly persons at Ban Bang Khae II gather for morning exercise to strengthen their physical skills, have food, chatting about their past. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT ATTENTION: For the full PHOTO ESSAY text please see Advisory Notice epa...