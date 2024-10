Notre-Dame a 5 euro, la proposta di Rachida Dati fa discutere

epa11150352 Reconstruction workers start to remove the scaffolding around the spire of Notre Dame in Paris, France, 13 February 2024. After the collapse of the spire in the 15 April 2019 Notre-Dame fire, it was decided to rebuild it identically. The reopening of the medieval Catholic cathedral on the Ile de la Cite island in the Seine river is planned for the end of 2024. EPA/YOAN VALAT