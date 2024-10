Nobel per la Medicina a Ambros e Ruvkun per i micro Rna

epa11647006 Nobel Committee chairman Thomas Perlmann addresses a press conference to announce the winners of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, 07 October 2024. The 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was jointly awarded to Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun “for the discovery of microRNA and its role in post-transcriptional gene regulationâ€, the statement reads. EPA/Christine Olsson/TT SWEDEN OUT