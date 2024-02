Nobel, 'Orlov condannato per zittire i critici di Putin'

epa11183977 Human rights activist and chairman of the Human Rights Center 'Memorial', Oleg Orlov listens to his verdict announcement at the court hearing at the Golovinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, 27 February 2024. The Golovinsky Court of Moscow sentenced the co-chairman of the human rights center 'Memorial' (liquidated by the decision of the Supreme Court) Oleg Orlov to two and a half years in prison for 'repeatedly discrediting the Russian army'. EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY