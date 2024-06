Nobel Mohammadi, voto in Iran per consolidare la tirannia

epa10903214 (FILE) - Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi speaks during the first-ever conference on human rights violations at the Human Rights Centre in Teheran, Iran, 17 January 2005 (reissued 06 October 2023). Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on 06 October 2023 'for her fight against women's oppression in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,' the Norwegian Nobel Committee’s chairwoman said during the award ceremony in Oslo. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH