Netanyahu vedrà Biden martedì a Washington
epa10925266 US President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a joint press confrence in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 October 2023. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team' EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER / POOL
TEL AVIV, 21 LUG - Il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu incontrerà il presidente statunitense Joe Biden martedì a Washington: lo ha fatto sapere il suo ufficio spiegando che Netanyahu partirà per gli Usa domani mattina. In un primo momento era stato stabilito che il premier partisse stasera e che l'incontro con Biden si tenesse lunedì.
