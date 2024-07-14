Netanyahu vedrà Biden il 22 luglio a Washington
epa10925265 US President Joe Biden (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) during a joint press confrence in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 October 2023. President Biden pledged US support for Israel and said the overnight attack on a hospital in the Gaza strip 'appears' to have been caused 'by the other team' EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER / POOL
TEL AVIV, 14 LUG - Il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu incontrerà alla Casa Bianca a Washington il presidente Joe Biden il prossimo 22 luglio, due giorni prima del suo discorso al congresso Usa. Lo hanno riferito i media israeliani.
