Netanyahu, 'stiamo smantellando roccaforti Hamas a Jabalya'

epa11645096 Israeli armoured fighting vehicles make their way to the northern Gaza Strip, as seen from the border with Gaza in southern Israel, 06 October 2024. Israel's military stated on 06 October, they have been conducting since last night an 'operation to systematically dismantle terrorist infrastructure' in the area of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip. The Israel Air Force conducted strikes on dozens of military targets in order to assist IDF ground troops operating in the area, the statement added. EPA/ABIR SULTAN