Netanyahu, scuse alle famiglie degli uccisi, Hamas pagherà

epa11580324 Mourners attend the funeral of killed US-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin whose body was recovered with five other hostages in Gaza, in Jerusalem, 02 September 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The six were among 251 hostages seized during Hamas's 07 October 2023 attack that triggered the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. EPA/GIL COHEN-MAGEN / POOL