Netanyahu, 'risponderemo all'Iran, ne abbiamo il diritto'
epa11628846 Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the General Debate of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations Headquarters in New York, New York, USA, 27 September 2024. The annual high-level General Debate gathers world leaders from 24 to 28 September, and 30 September under the theme, 'Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations'. EPA/STEPHANI SPINDEL
AA
TEL AVIV, 05 OTT - "L'Iran è dietro tutte le minacce contro di noi. Hanno lanciato centinaia di missili contro di noi in uno dei più grandi attacchi della storia. Nessun Paese al mondo accetterebbe un simile attacco, e nemmeno Israele lo accetterà. Israele ha il dovere e il diritto di difendersi e rispondere a tali attacchi, ed è ciò che faremo". Lo ha detto il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu parlando alla nazione.
