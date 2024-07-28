Netanyahu rientrato in Israele, subito al ministero della difesa
AA
TEL AVIV, 28 LUG - L'aereo del premier Benyamin Netanyahu è appena atterrato in Israele. Lo ha fatto sapere il suo ufficio aggiungendo che Netanyahu si sta recando al ministero della difesa a Tel Aviv "per una valutazione della situazione della sicurezza e una discussione nel gabinetto di sicurezza politica" sui fatti di Majdal Shams.
