Netanyahu presiede il Gabinetto di guerra a Tel Aviv
epa11166727 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the voting session for the impeachment of Hadash-Taâ€™al party MP Ofer Cassif in Jerusalem, 19 February 2024. The motion was brought up after Cassif publicly supported South Africaâ€™s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). EPA/ABIR SULTAN
AA
TEL AVIV, 14 APR - Il premier Benyamin Netanyahu sta presiedendo il Gabinetto di guerra nel ministero della difesa a Tel Aviv. Lo ha fatto sapere l'ufficio del premier.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti