Netanyahu, 'non lasceremo Gaza senza gli ostaggi'
epa11420061 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the state memorial ceremony for the victims of the 1948 'Altalena Affair', at the Nahalat Yitzhak Cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 June 2024. The weapons-laden cargo ship Altalena was involved in violent confrontations that erupted in June 1948 between the newly created Israel Defense Forces and the Irgun, a Jewish paramilitary group, during the process of absorbing all military organizations into the IDF following Israelâ€™s declaration of independence a month earlier. At least 16 people were killed in the confrontations. EPA/Shaul Golan / Yedioth Ahronoth POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 20 GIU - "Non lasceremo Gaza finché non ritorneranno tutti gli ostaggi e non andremo via finché non avremo eliminato le capacità militari e governative di Hamas". Lo ha detto il premier Benyamin Netanyahu che oggi ha incontrato le famiglie degli ostaggi uccisi nell'encalve palestinese. "Non abbiamo alcuna possibilità di arrenderci, non abbiamo alcuna possibilità di rinunciare alla vittoria. Questa - ha spiegato - è la mia posizione. Chi si oppone, si opponga apertamente". "Ci impegniamo - ha concluso - a riportare indietro tutti i 120 rapiti, sia i vivi sii i morti, Anche se a tappe non rinunceremo a nessuno".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti