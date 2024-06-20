Netanyahu, 'non lasceremo Gaza senza gli ostaggi'

epa11420061 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the state memorial ceremony for the victims of the 1948 'Altalena Affair', at the Nahalat Yitzhak Cemetery in Tel Aviv, Israel, 18 June 2024. The weapons-laden cargo ship Altalena was involved in violent confrontations that erupted in June 1948 between the newly created Israel Defense Forces and the Irgun, a Jewish paramilitary group, during the process of absorbing all military organizations into the IDF following Israelâ€™s declaration of independence a month earlier. At least 16 people were killed in the confrontations. EPA/Shaul Golan / Yedioth Ahronoth POOL