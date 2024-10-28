Netanyahu, nessuna offerta per 4 ostaggi, direi subito sì
epa11689145 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) speaks at the opening of the 25th Knesset session as Israeli President Isaac Herzog (C) listens in Jerusalem, 28 October 2024. Israel opened its Knesset session marking the anniversary of the 'Swords of Iron' war, Israel's ground operations in the Gaza Strip. More than 43,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/DEBBIE HILL / POOL
ROMA, 28 OTT - Il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu ha detto al suo partito, il Likud, di non aver ricevuto alcuna proposta di accordo che preveda il rilascio di quattro ostaggi in cambio di una tregua di due giorni a Gaza, aggiungendo che se la ricevesse accetterebbe immediatamente. Lo riferisce l'ufficio del premier citato da Haaretz.
