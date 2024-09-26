Netanyahu, 'nessun cessate il fuoco, avanti i combattimenti'
epa11584922 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference for the international media at the Government Press office in Jerusalem, 04 September 2024. The Israeli Prime Minister said that in order prevent Hamas from rearming , Israel 'must have control' over Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. EPA/ABIR SULTAN EPA POOL
TEL AVIV, 26 SET - "La notizia riguardante un cessate il fuoco è errata, il primo ministro Benyamin Netanyahu non ha rilasciato alcuna dichiarazione in merito all'annuncio". Lo ha dichiarato l'ufficio del premier. Netanyahu ha dato ordini all'esercito a continuare i combattimenti con tutta la forza.
