'Netanyahu negli Usa tiene consultazioni dopo attacco Hezbollah'
epa11496047 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks on during a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, DC, USA, 25 July 2024. US President Joe Biden hosts Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu the day after Netanyahu delivered an address to a joint meeting of the US Congress. EPA/SAMUEL CORUM / POOL
ROMA, 27 LUG - Il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu sta tenendo delle consultazioni sulla sicurezza negli Stati Uniti in seguito all'attacco missilistico di Hezbollah su un campo da calcio a Majdal Shams. Lo riporta il Times of Israel.
