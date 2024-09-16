Netanyahu, 'lo status quo del Monte del Tempio non cambia'
epaselect epa11584923 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference for the international media at the Government Press office in Jerusalem, 04 September 2024. The Israeli Prime Minister said that in order prevent Hamas from rearming , Israel 'must have control' over Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. EPA/ABIR SULTAN EPA POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 16 SET - Il portavoce del primo ministro Benyamin Netanyahu ha dichiarato che "la politica di Israele sul mantenimento dello status quo sul Monte del Tempio (Spianata delle Moschee per i musulmani) non è cambiata e non cambierà".
