Netanyahu, l'Iran vuole creare atomiche per distruggerci

epa11584922 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a press conference for the international media at the Government Press office in Jerusalem, 04 September 2024. The Israeli Prime Minister said that in order prevent Hamas from rearming , Israel 'must have control' over Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. EPA/ABIR SULTAN EPA POOL
AA

GERUSALEMME, 28 OTT - L'Iran sta cercando di fabbricare degli "stock" di bombe nucleari per distruggere Israele. E' l'avvertimento lanciato dal premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu nel suo intervento all'apertura della sessione della Knesset.

