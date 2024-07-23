Giornale di Brescia
Netanyahu, incontro con Biden giovedì alla Casa Bianca

epa11483192 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, 17 July 2024, during a discussion initiated by the opposition against his government's handling of the crisis in Gaza and in northern Israel. EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 23 LUG - Il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu incontrerà il presidente degli Stati Uniti Joe Biden alla Casa Bianca giovedì prossimo. Lo ha fatto sapere l'ufficio del premier secondo cui l'incontro è previsto "alle 13 ora degli Stati Uniti".

