Netanyahu, 'in futuro Gaza governo civile, arabi sponsor'
AA
TEL AVIV, 21 GIU - Nel futuro di Gaza ci dovrà essere "un'amministrazione civile per gestire non solo la distribuzione degli aiuti umanitari. Ciò deve essere fatto, penso che sia meglio farlo, con la cooperazione, la sponsorizzazione interaraba e l'assistenza dei Paesi arabi". Lo ha detto il premier Benyamin Netanyahu in una intervista al sito Usa 'Punchbowl'. Ma a Gaza - ha aggiunto - ci dovrà essere anche "una ampia smilitarizzazione, cosa che può essere fatta solo da Israele contro qualsiasi tentativo di ripresa terroristica".
