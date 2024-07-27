Netanyahu, 'Hezbollah pagherà un prezzo alto mai pagato prima'
TEL AVIV, 27 LUG - Gli Hezbollah "pagheranno un prezzo alto che non hanno mai pagato prima". Lo ha detto, citato di media, il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu dopo l'attacco dal Libano su Majdal Shams. "Israele non lascerà che questo attacco omicida resti senza risposta e Hezbollah pagherà un prezzo elevato per questo, un prezzo che non ha mai pagato prima", ha detto Netanyahu a un leader della comunità drusa, secondo una dichiarazione rilasciata dall'ufficio del premier.
