Netanyahu, 'entusiasta per l'invito al Congresso Usa'
epa11320984 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a wreath-laying ceremony marking Israel's national Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Hall of Remembrance at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre, in Jerusalem, 06 May 2024. Israel marks the memorial day to commemorate the approximately six million Jews killed in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany during World War II (WWII). EPA/AMIR COHEN / POOL
AA
GERUSALEMME, 01 GIU - Il primo ministro israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu ha detto di essere "entusiasta" per essere stato invitato a parlare al Congresso degli Stati Uniti. "Sono entusiasta del privilegio di rappresentare Israele davanti a entrambe le Camere del Congresso e di presentare la verità sulla nostra giusta guerra contro coloro che stanno cercando di toglierci la vita", ha scritto Netanyahu su X.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti