Netanyahu, 'entreremo a Rafah e annienteremo Hamas'
epa11303566 A Palestinian walks next to a sewage spill and garbage near tents for internally displaced people at a temporary camp in Rafah camp, southern Gaza Strip, 26 April 2024. Since 07 October 2023, up to 1.7 million people, or more than 75 percent of the population, have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, some more than once, in search of safety, according to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which added that the Palestinian enclave is 'on the brink of famine', with 1.1 million people (half of its population) 'experiencing catastrophic food insecurity' due to the conflict and restrictions on humanitarian access. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD
AA
ROMA, 30 APR - Il primo ministro israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu ha dichiarato, durante un incontro con i rappresentanti delle famiglie degli ostaggi e delle famiglie, che "l'idea di porre fine alla guerra prima di raggiungere tutti i nostri obiettivi è inaccettabile. Noi entreremo a Rafah e annienteremo tutti i battaglioni di Hamas presenti lì, con o senza un accordo, per ottenere la vittoria totale".
