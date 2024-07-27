Netanyahu convoca gabinetto sicurezza subito a suo rientro
epa11496592 Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) with US Vice President Kamala Harris (R) during a meeting in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office on the White House complex in Washington, DC, 25 July 2024. US President Joe Biden also hosted Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu the day after Netanyahu delivered an address to a joint meeting of the US Congress. EPA/KENNY HOLSTON / POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 27 LUG - Il premier Benyamin Netanyahu ha convocato il gabinetto di sicurezza israeliano immediatamente al suo rientro dagli Usa che ha anticipato. Lo fa sapere l'ufficio del premier.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti