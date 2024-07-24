Netanyahu attacca i manifestanti, 'utili idioti dell'Iran'
epa11494581 Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu delivers an address to a joint meeting of Congress in the chamber of the US House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 24 July 2024. Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of the US Congress comes amid a close 2024 US presidential election cycle. Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters were expected to gather near the US Capitol when Netanyahu becomes the first leader to address the US Congress four times. EPA/WILL OLIVER
AA
NEW YORK, 24 LUG - I manifestanti contro Israele sono con Hamas, dovrebbero vergognarsi: sono gli "utili idioti dell'Iran". Lo ha detto il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu incassando una pioggia di applausi dal Congresso americano. La polizia ha usato spray al peperoncino su coloro che stanno manifestando a Washington contro l'intervento del primo ministro di Israele. Lo riferiscono i media Usa. In migliaia cantano 'Free Palestine'.
