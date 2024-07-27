Netanyahu accelera i tempi per il rientro in Israele
epa11496022 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) arrives outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 25 July 2024. US President Joe Biden hosts Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu the day after Netanyahu delivered an address to a joint meeting of the US Congress. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
AA
TEL AVIV, 27 LUG - Il premier Benyamin Netanyahu sta accelerando i tempi per rientrare "il più rapidamente possibile" in Israele dagli Usa dopo la notizia dell'attacco a Majdal Shams. Lo ha reso noto l'ufficio del premier stesso.
