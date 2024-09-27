Netanyahu a Onu, sono qui contro le menzogne e le calunnie
epa11580660 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem, 02 September 2024. The Israeli Prime Minister said, among other things, that Israel 'must have control' over Philadelphi Corridor, a narrow strip of land along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. EPA/OHAD ZWIGENBERG / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 27 SET - Il primo ministro israeliano Benjamin Netanyahu ha denunciato all'assemblea generale dell'Onu le "menzogne ;;e calunnie" pronunciate contro il suo Paese. "Il mio paese è in guerra, combatte per la sua sopravvivenza. Ma dopo aver sentito le bugie e le calunnie contro il mio paese da molti oratori su questo podio, ho deciso di venire e mettere le cose in chiaro", ha detto .
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Argomenti