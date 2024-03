Nessuna offerta all'asta per la villa di San Suu Kyi in Birmania

epa11230482 Journalists and plainclothes officers gather in front of the home of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, Myanmar, 20 March 2024. A district court in Yangon ordered the auction of Aung San Suu Kyi's home on 20 March with a floor price of 315 billion Myanmar Kyats, or 150 million dollars, according to the government set exchange rate. No bidders were present and the auction failed. EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING