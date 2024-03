Nell'Ucraina occupata inizia il voto per le presidenziali russe

epa10850142 The coat of arms of Russia and a portrait of Russian president are seen on a wall behind a ballot box during the local elections in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, 09 September 2023. Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 08 September released a statement saying that the 'so-called elections in the temporarily occupied territories are null and void'. Elections of various levels are held in Russia from 08 to 10 September 2023. The Central Election Commission of Russia has extended the elections in Ukraine's self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions. EPA/STRINGER