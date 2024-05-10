Nella notte Mosca ha cercato di sfondare confine a Kharkiv
epa11330776 Ukrainian rescuers work to extinguish a fire at the site of an overnight missile strike on private buildings in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 10 May 2024, amid the Russian invasion. Kharkiv was hit by an S-300 missile at night, Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote on telegram. At least two people, a 11-year-old child and a 72-year-old woman, were injured in the attack, according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV
AA
ROMA, 10 MAG - Le forze russe hanno cercato di sfondare il confine con l'Ucraina con gruppi di sabotaggio mentre si intensificavano i bombardamenti sulla città di Vovchansk, nella regione orientale di Kharkiv. Lo riferisce su Telegram il governatore di Kharkiv Oleg Syniehubov affermando che i tentativi sono stati respinti e che le forze ucraine hanno "mantenuto le loro posizioni". "L'esercito russo ha intensificato i bombardamenti, in particolare sulla città di Vovchansk. Gli attacchi con lanciarazzi multipli, Mlrs e artiglieria sono andati avanti per tutta la notte", ha scritto.
