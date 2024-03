Nella notte 31 missili russi verso Kiev, tutti abbattuti

epa06573359 A frame grab taken from a handout video footage provided by official website of Russian President kremlin.ru shows Russian MiG-31 fighter jet launching a new Kinzhal ( Dagger in English) hypersonic missile somewhere over Russian territory in a video demonstrated on screens during Russian President Vladimir Putin's address to the Federal Assembly at the Manezh Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow, Russia, 01 March 2018. Vladimir Putin said that Kinzhal aviation and missile system was put on experimental combat duty since 1 December 2017 in the Southern Military District of Russia. EPA/KREMLIN / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES