'Nel 2023 salito antisemitismo nel mondo, Italia compresa'
epa11210750 An attendee wears a kippah at the Portuguese Synagogue during the opening ceremony of the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 10 March 2024. King Willem-Alexander will open the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam. According to Jewish Cultural Quarter, 'The National Holocaust Museum will tell the story of the persecution of the Jews in the Netherlands.' EPA/BART MAAT / POOL
AA
TEL AVIV, 05 MAG - Il 2023 - anche in Italia - ha visto un aumento "di decine di punti percentuali" nei fenomeni di antisemitismo nel mondo, soprattutto dopo il 7 ottobre. Lo denuncia il 'Rapporto 2023 sull'antisemitismo' dell'Anti defamation league (Adl), con l'Università di Tel Aviv. Il mondo - ha spiegato - ha visto dopo il 7 ottobre di Hamas "la peggiore ondata di episodi dalla fine della II guerra mondiale". Tra i Paesi con più "incidenti antisemiti', rispetto al 2022, "Usa, Francia, Gb, Australia, Italia, Brasile e Messico". In Italia, gli incidenti sono stati 241 nel 2022, 454 del 2023: 216 tra ottobre e dicembre 2023.
