Nel 14esimo pacchetto di sanzioni misure a tutela imprese Ue
BRUXELLES, 20 GIU - Nella definizione del 14esimo pacchetto di sanzioni alla Russia l'Italia - a quanto si apprende - ha lavorato al fine di assicurare l'adozione di misure a tutela delle imprese europee colpite da azioni di rappresaglia di Mosca, come nel caso dell'Ariston. In particolare sono previsti due tipi di rimedi in modo che possano agire dinanzi alle corti nazionali per chiedere di esser risarcite a seconda delle casistiche adottate da Mosca in rappresaglia delle sanzioni.
