Nbc silura l'ex alleata di Trump, ha sostenuto bugie sul voto

epa08810521 Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel speaks during a news conference, at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, 09 November 2020. Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel defended US President Donald J. Trump's legal challenges to the result of the presidential election, without showing evidence of election fraud. US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to be sworn-in as the 46th President of the United States on 20 January, 2021. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS