Nbc, 'la famiglia Biden inizia a parlare dell'exit plan'
epa11458152 US President Joe Biden (L) with granddaughter Maisy Biden (C-L) and family members watch fireworks from the Truman Balcony at the White House during US Independence Day celebrations at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 July 2024. The Fourth of July is the annual US celebration of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence from Britain. EPA/WILL OLIVER
AA
NEW YORK, 19 LUG - La famiglia di Joe Biden ha iniziato a parlare di come potrebbe essere un'uscita del presidente dalla corsa alla Casa Bianca. Lo riporta Nbc citando alcune fonti, secondo le quali 'l'exit plan' dovrà mettere il partito nella posizione migliore per battere Donald Trump ma allo stesso tempo dare credito al presidente per i suoi cinquanta anni di servizio al Paese.
