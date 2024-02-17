Navalny, nuovi fermi per raduni in diverse città russe

epa11051181 Police officers patrol near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, late 31 December 2023. Fireworks displays on New Year's Eve and Christmas have been canceled in Moscow. Red Square closed to visitors from 6:00 pm on 31 December 2023 to 8:00 am on 01 January 2024. Security measures will be strengthened in the center of the capital. The restrictions are related to a special military operation in Ukraine, the authorities clarified. Deputies of the State Duma suggested that Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin give up New Year's fireworks and use the money saved to help the front. Moscow residents supported this decision at the vote. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV