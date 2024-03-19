Navalnaya, 'Putin non è il nostro presidente'

epa11226023 Yulia Navalnaya (C), widow of the late Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, gestures as she waits in line to cast her ballot in the Russian presidential elections, at the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, 17 March 2024. The Russian presidential election vote takes place between 15 and 17 March. Four candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the post of head of state: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Vladimir Putin. The team of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had called Russians to show their opposition to the elections and President Putin, by crowding voting centers on 17 March at midday. The protest was named 'Noon Against Putin'. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE