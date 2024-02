Naufragio al largo del Senegal, 'morti oltre 20 migranti'

epa10999329 Senegalese soldiers are winched aboard a Senegalese Air Force helicopter during a search and rescue exercise in Dakar, Senegal, 28 November 2023. The Senegalese Air Force, Army and Navy cooperated with the Spanish Air Force to rescue a boat in distress during the exercise. Senegal is a main country of origin of migrants arriving on Spain's Canary Islands on pirogues. EPA/JEROME FAVRE