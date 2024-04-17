Nato, i russi producono più munizioni di Usa e Ue insieme
epa11229342 A handout picture provided by the Russian Defence Ministry press-service shows a T-72B3 tank of the Russian â€˜Westâ€™ troops firing at positions of the diversion-reconnaissance group of Ukrainian troops in the border areas of the Belgorod region, Russia, 19 March 2024. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that it was working to prevent the penetration of Ukrainian sabotage groups into the border territory. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
BRUXELLES, 17 APR - "Ora il 30% del pil russo è dedicato alla difesa, le fabbriche producono 24 ore su 24 e in alcuni casi sono state nazionalizzate le catene del valore sono state ottimizzate ed evadono le sanzioni facilmente: i russi ora producono annualmente il triplo delle munizioni di artiglieria di Usa e Ue insieme". Lo ha detto James Appathurai, vice assistente del Segretario Generale della Nato per l'Innovazione, l'Ibrido e il Cyber al forum europeo sulla sicurezza e la difesa. "È chiaro che dobbiamo fare le cose in modo diverso, e comunicarlo agli europei e ai canadesi".
