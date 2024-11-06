Musk su X esulta per Trump, 'game, set and match'
epa11688259 Elon Musk, businessman, speaks during a rally held for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, 27 October 2024. Trump is facing US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the upcoming election on 05 November 2024. EPA/SARAH YENESEL
AA
WASHINGTON, 05 NOV - "Game, set and match", gioco, set e partita: così Elon Musk, sostenitore di Donald Trump, esulta su X a questo punto dello scrutinio nelle elezioni Usa.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti