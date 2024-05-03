Musk riammetterà su X noto suprematista, partecipò al 6 gennaio
epa09574899 Far-right, white nationalist political commentator Nicholas J. Fuentes (C) greets supporters as he arrives for a protest against Covid-19 vaccines and government vaccination mandates outside of Staten Island University Hospital in the borough of Staten Island in New York, New York, USA, 10 November 2021. New York City has instituted vaccination mandates for all city employees and the CDC has approved vaccines for children five to twelve years-old, which has some people concerned that there will soon be a governmental mandate for children to be vaccinated to attended classes. The United States is facing pockets of resistance to the vaccine, and to mandates, despite widespread scientific evidence that it is safe for the vast majority of people and helps prevents serious Covid-19 related illness. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
AA
NEW YORK, 02 MAG - Elon Musk riammetterà su X il noto suprematista bianco Nick Fuentes, al quale Twitter è vietata dal 2021 per "ripetute violazioni". Fuentes in passato ha espresso la sua ammirazione per Adolf Hitler e si è detto a favore dell'esecuzione dei non cristiani. Il 25enne ha partecipato all'assalto al Congresso del 6 gennaio. "Sarà riammesso a patto che non violi la legge. E' meglio avere un anti qualsiasi cosa allo scoperto per essere confutato piuttosto che farlo crescere ribollendo nell'oscurità", ha detto Musk.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti