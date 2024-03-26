Mosca sul caso Assange, 'i tribunali Gb sono una farsa'
epa11244379 Julian Assange supporters protest outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Britain, 26 March 2024. According to a press statement by Courts and Tribunals Judiciary on 26 March, the High Court has granted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange conditional permission to appeal his extradition to the US. The US was given a three weeks period to ensure that Assange will not be sentenced to death, that he will be afforded his first amendment rights (free speech) and that his Australian nationality will not be a prejudice in case of trial. The next hearing is due for 20 May, to review whether the latest conditions have been met. EPA/NEIL HALL
AA
MOSCA, 26 MAR - La Russia ha definito il sistema giudiziario britannico una "farsa" per il modo in cui ha trattato il fondatore di Wikileaks Julian Assange, che deve attendere una settimana per sapere se può fare appello contro l'estradizione negli Stati Uniti. "L'intero sistema giudiziario del Regno Unito è diventato una farsa, una presa in giro di fronte al mondo", ha detto su Telegram la portavoce del ministero degli Esteri Maria Zakharova.
