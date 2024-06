Mosca, Stati Uniti responsabili dell'attacco in Crimea

epa10874061 Rescuers work on a civilian infrastructure object after missiles hit in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 21 September 2023. Ukraine recorded 43 rocket attacks overnight, 36 of which were shot down, the Ukrainian Air Force said. A civilian infrastructure object was damaged in Kharkiv as a result of the missile attack. At least two people were injured in Kharkiv as Ukrainian Emergency Service reported. EPA/YAKIV LIASHENKO