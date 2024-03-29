Mosca, 'sanzioni a Corea Nord non hanno portato sicurezza'
epa06925243 Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, attends a briefing in Moscow, Russia, 03 August 2018. Media reports on 31 July 2018 stated that Maria Zakharova has come out with a new career, writing lyrics for pops songs, with her work, 'Paid in Full' which is performed by Russian singer Katya Lel. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV
AA
MOSCA, 29 MAR - La portavoce del ministero degli Esteri russo, Maria Zakharova, ha affermato che le sanzioni contro la Corea del Nord "non hanno aiutato a migliorare la situazione della sicurezza nella regione", mentre ci sono state "gravi conseguenze umanitarie per la popolazione civile".
